Gallagher (jaw) expects to start training activities soon, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gallagher does reportedly still need some dental work before being back to 100 percent but this news would indicate the winger will be ready for the start of the 2020-21 campaign. The 27-year-old Edmonton native managed just 22 goals this season, missing out on the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2016-17, though he was limited to just 59 appearances.