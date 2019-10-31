Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Sets tone with quick goal
Gallagher scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Gallagher's goal came only 22 seconds into the game. The Canadiens would strike within the first two minutes of each of the subsequent periods as well. The winger has points in five of his last six games and 11 points in 12 appearances overall, all coming at even strength. At this rate, Gallagher should have no trouble crossing the 50-point threshold for the third consecutive year.
