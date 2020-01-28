Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Sheds non-contact sweater
Gallagher (head) wore a regular jersey during Tuesday's practice.
Gallagher has missed nine of Montreal's last 10 contests due to a head issue, but the fact that he's been cleared for contact suggests he could be ready to rejoin the lineup as soon as Thursday against the Sabres. Once he's given the green light, the 27-year-old winger will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of the Canadiens' power-play units.
