Gallagher (thumb) expected to return for the start of the playoffs, per coach Dominique Ducharme, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This news rules Gallagher out for Montreal's final two regular-season contests, but he's on track to hit the optimistic end of his return timetable and get back to action by mid-May. Gallagher will finish the regular season with 14 goals and nine assists in 35 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: No longer wearing cast•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Avoids surgery•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Lands on LTIR•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Expected to miss weeks•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: On fire lately•