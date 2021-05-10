Gallagher (thumb) expected to return for the start of the playoffs, per coach Dominique Ducharme, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This news rules Gallagher out for Montreal's final two regular-season contests, but he's on track to hit the optimistic end of his return timetable and get back to action by mid-May. Gallagher will finish the regular season with 14 goals and nine assists in 35 games.