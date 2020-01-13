Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Sitting out versus Flames

Gallagher (head) won't play in Monday's game versus the Flames, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Coach Claude Julien wouldn't confirm whether Gallagher is dealing with a concussion, but the 27-year-old will sit out for the sixth time in seven games after dealing with headaches following last Thursday's loss to the Oilers. Ilya Kovalchuk will continue to work on the top line in Gallagher's place.