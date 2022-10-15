Gallagher had three shots on net, one blocked shot and a minus-2 rating over 14:20 of ice time in Friday's 3-0 loss to Detroit.
Gallagher opened the season on the third line with Christian Dvorak and rookie Juraj Slafkovsky. The days of Gallagher being a first-line staple in Montreal are behind him, but the 30-year-old winger still gets minutes on the second-unit power play.
