Gallagher had three shots on net, one blocked shot and a minus-2 rating over 14:20 of ice time in Friday's 3-0 loss to Detroit.

Gallagher opened the season on the third line with Christian Dvorak and rookie Juraj Slafkovsky. The days of Gallagher being a first-line staple in Montreal are behind him, but the 30-year-old winger still gets minutes on the second-unit power play.