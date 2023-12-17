Gallagher logged an assist, two shots on net and one hit over 13:11 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Gallagher set up Joel Armia's second-period goal with an assist befitting Gallagher's style of play. He was knocked to the ice but scrambled to direct the puck to his linemate, which gave Montreal a 1-0 lead. It was just the third point (all assists) in the last 16 games for Gallagher, who hasn't tallied since Nov. 11 against the Bruins.