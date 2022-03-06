Gallagher scored a power-play goal in the first period of Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers. He also had an even-strength assist.

It was classic Gallagher -- he put in a rebound from in front. But more importantly, it was his first goal since Nov. 20, a span of 19 games. Gallagher has been a deep hole for the last 18 outings -- he has just four points total in that span. He does give you a bit of category coverage, but he's a rough activation. This is Gallagher's worst season in the NHL.