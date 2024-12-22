Gallagher had a goal on two shots, one block and one hit in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Gallagher finished the scoring with a bullet off a drop pass from Josh Anderson. Gallagher, who made some waves earlier this season when he scored goals in five of seven games, has gone cold since mid-November. Saturday's strike snapped a 13-game stretch without a goal.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Supplies assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Nabs assist Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Helps twice in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Sparks win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores lone goal in Saturday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Stays hot in loss•