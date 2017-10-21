Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Snaps pointless drought
Gallagher scored a goal and had five shots on net over 15:15 of ice time in Friday's 6-2 loss to Anaheim.
Gallagher snapped a five-game pointless streak when he outworked the defense in front of goalie John Gibson to bat home his second goal of the season. The 25-year-old forward is tied for the team lead in goals and is minus-5 over the first eight games.
