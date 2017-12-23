Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Snaps scoring drought Friday

Gallagher had a team-high seven shots on net and scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 win over Calgary.

Gallagher, who entered the game on a six-game goal-scoring drought, batted home his own rebound to score his team-leading 14th goal of the season. The 25-year-old forward finished a pretty feed from behind the net by linemate Artturi Lehkonen, who returned to the lineup after missing 15 games due to a lower-body injury. We haven't seen much of the Gallagher-Lehkonen combination, although the duo collaborated on a pair of goals in last season's playoffs. We expect to see these two capable scorers on the same line Saturday night in Gallagher's hometown of Edmonton.