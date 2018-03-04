Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Snipes team's only goal in loss

Gallagher scored the Canadiens only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The goal was Gallagher's 23rd. He has a modest three-game point streak (two goals, two assists) on the fly right now and he has eight points in his last nine games. He is now just one goal from equalling his career mark of 24, which was set in 2014-15. Gallagher is a solid fantasy play right now.