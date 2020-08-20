Gallagher (jaw) hasn't left the bubble for further testing according to coach Kirk Muller, who told reporters, "Depending on what he has to get tested on, he would have to leave the bubble," per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca. According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, however, Gallagher will have to undergo a CT scan which would cause him to miss the final two games while quarantining.

Through the first five games of the series, Gallagher registered one goal, two assists and 20 shots while averaging 15:48 of ice time. The Edmonton native posted two of his three points on the power play and should continue to feature on the No. 1 unit if he avoids missing any time due to his jaw injury.