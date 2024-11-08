Gallagher scored a goal on one shot and added a hit in Thursday's 5-3 loss to New Jersey.

Gallagher's made a splash early, scoring six goals in 14 outings, including four over the last six contests. A 20.7 shooting percentage puts him on pace for his first 20-goal campaign since 2019-20. Of course, Gallagher's career 9.8 scoring rate suggests a correction is due.