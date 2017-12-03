Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Stays hot with goal Saturday

Gallagher recorded a goal and six shots in Saturday's 10-1 blowout win over the Red Wings.

The pesky forward now has six goals in his last nine games, giving him 12 markers on the season after only potting 10 goals all of last year. Gallagher seems to have found his form, but his 14.8 shooting percentage is significantly above his career average, so expect the goal-scoring to come down a notch. Even so, the 25-year-old winger has more than enough fantasy value in standard formats to be played regularly.