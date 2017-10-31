Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Stays hot with multi-point showing
Gallagher registered a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.
The gritty winger has now collected three goals and six points through his past five outings. It's a great rebound from the five-game scoring drought he was reeling through previously, and Gallagher is now up to a respectable eight points -- four goals -- through 12 games for the campaign. He projects to remain a serviceable fantasy asset in deeper settings.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Posts two-point night Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Snaps pointless drought•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Pots first on the PK•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Chips in assist in opener•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in exhibition opener•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play for Team Canada•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...