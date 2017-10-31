Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Stays hot with multi-point showing

Gallagher registered a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.

The gritty winger has now collected three goals and six points through his past five outings. It's a great rebound from the five-game scoring drought he was reeling through previously, and Gallagher is now up to a respectable eight points -- four goals -- through 12 games for the campaign. He projects to remain a serviceable fantasy asset in deeper settings.