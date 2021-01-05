Gallagher (jaw) skated with Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar during Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
As expected, Gallagher recovered from the broken jaw suffered in a playoff game last August and was on ice for Montreal's first practice. He rejoined the same linemates that made up the Canadiens' top line from last season.
