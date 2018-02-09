Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Streaking after PP goal Thursday

Gallagher scored a power-play goal, had a team-high five shots and registered a hit and a blocked shot in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Gallagher redirected a nifty feed from Jonathan Drouin, lifting the puck over Philadelphia goalie Brian Elliott's right shoulder to make the game interesting over the final few minutes. The goal was his fifth on the power play and team-leading 19th of the season. He's also pointed in three straight and has seven (three goals, four assists) over the last seven games. The effort's there every night on every shift from Gallagher, who will be a central figure in the Canadiens' attempt to rebuild following this frustrating season.