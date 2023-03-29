Gallagher scored a goal on four shots and blocked one shot over 15:17 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Philadelphia.
Gallagher took advantage of a Flyers giveaway and scored for his seventh goal. Gallagher's scoring touch was non-existent last season and injuries have suppressed his offense in 2022-23, but winger has potted pucks in three straight contests and is scoring on 9.9 percent of his shots.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 200th goal•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Goal and assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Logs third-line minutes in return•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Back at it•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Return timeline extended•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Set to miss at least six weeks•