Gallagher scored a goal on four shots and blocked one shot over 15:17 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Gallagher took advantage of a Flyers giveaway and scored for his seventh goal. Gallagher's scoring touch was non-existent last season and injuries have suppressed his offense in 2022-23, but winger has potted pucks in three straight contests and is scoring on 9.9 percent of his shots.