Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Strong preseason effort Thursday
Gallagher finished with a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 preseason win over the Capitals.
Gallagher opened the scoring at even strength just 3:06 into the contest before adding an assist with the extra man in the middle frame. He scored a career-high 31 goals last season after mustering a career-low 10 in 2016-17, and this effort suggests Gallagher's primed to come closer to last year's success than the previous campaign's failure.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ties career high in assists•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ups career high Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Crests 50 points for first time ever•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play in IIHF World Championship•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Joins 30-goal club•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Closing in on 30•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...