Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Strong preseason effort Thursday

Gallagher finished with a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 preseason win over the Capitals.

Gallagher opened the scoring at even strength just 3:06 into the contest before adding an assist with the extra man in the middle frame. He scored a career-high 31 goals last season after mustering a career-low 10 in 2016-17, and this effort suggests Gallagher's primed to come closer to last year's success than the previous campaign's failure.