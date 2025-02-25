Gallagher (personal) will be available for Tuesday's home contest against the Hurricanes.
Gallagher missed Monday's practice due to personal reasons. The right-shot winger has generated 15 goals and 25 points across 57 games this campaign. Gallagher is slated to serve on the third line in addition to receiving power-play time with the second unit.
