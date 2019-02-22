Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Summons hats in lopsided home win

Gallagher recorded a hat trick in Montreal's 5-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

What a night for No. 11. Gallagher scored his first on the rush and then added a second on a shot from the corner that Carter Hart would surely want back. Finally, the hard-nosed, undersized winger capped his night off by getting a goal from right smack out in front of the net, giving Gallagher his first career hat trick in a much-needed win for Montreal as it continues its playoff push. The three-goal performance brings Gallagher up to 26 goals and 40 points in 61 games this season.