Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Summons hats in lopsided home win
Gallagher recorded a hat trick in Montreal's 5-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.
What a night for No. 11. Gallagher scored his first on the rush and then added a second on a shot from the corner that Carter Hart would surely want back. Finally, the hard-nosed, undersized winger capped his night off by getting a goal from right smack out in front of the net, giving Gallagher his first career hat trick in a much-needed win for Montreal as it continues its playoff push. The three-goal performance brings Gallagher up to 26 goals and 40 points in 61 games this season.
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...