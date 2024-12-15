Gallagher notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

The helper was Gallagher's first point over seven outings in December. While his offense is down, he remains in a third-line role and on the second power-play unit. Prior to the slump, Gallagher enjoyed a productive November, which has him at a total of 14 points through 30 outings overall. He's added 54 shots on net, 36 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-6 rating this season.