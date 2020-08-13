Gallagher notched a power-play assist and seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Gallagher has been limited to just two assists in five postseason games despite pumping 24 shots on net in that span. The 28-year-old winger shot 9.7 percent (22 goals on 226 shots) in the regular season, so he'll likely light the lamp eventually, although Flyers goalie Carter Hart could make that difficult. Gallagher will look to bury one himself in Friday's Game 2.