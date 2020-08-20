Gallagher may have sustained a broken jaw late in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Flyers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Gallagher was hit across the mouth by Matt Niskanen's stick during a late scrum in the contest. It's unclear how much time, if any, Gallagher would miss with the injury. The 28-year-old's status for Friday's Game 6 is uncertain.