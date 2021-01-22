Gallagher netted a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

With Tyler Myers ejected for a headshot on Joel Armia, Gallagher scored the seventh and final tally for the Canadiens. He's scored in back-to-back games, and the 28-year-old Gallagher now has four points and 21 shots through five contests. While his non-scoring numbers don't jump out (four hits, plus-1 rating), the veteran winger is capable of producing well-rounded performances.