Gallagher took a maintenance day Friday, but head coach Martin St. Louis believes the forward will be ready to face the Penguins on Saturday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Gallagher was involved in a skirmish during Wednesday's win over the Canucks, outmanned and outmatched with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and goalie Thatcher Demko. More about his availability should be learned closer to 7:00 pm ET puck drop in Montreal.