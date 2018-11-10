Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Takes therapy day
Gallagher skipped practice Friday, opting to take a therapy day, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Gallagher spends a lot of time in the offensive zone, playing in the dirty areas in front of the net where there's a lot of bumps and knocks. It's not surprising he needs a therapy day every now and then. He should be ready to go Saturday night when the Canadiens host the Golden Knights.
