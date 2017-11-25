Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Takes therapy Friday, will play Saturday
Gallagher was given a therapy day Friday, but head coach Claude Julien said the forward will be in the lineup Saturday night against the Sabres, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Gallagher has been Montreal's leading offensive light during the first quarter of the season, posting 9-5-14 totals for a team that ranks 31st in scoring (2.30 goals per game) and 29th on the power play (14.4 percent).
