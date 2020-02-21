Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Tallies goal in return
Gallagher scored a goal and registered a plus-3 rating in the 4-3 win over Washington on Thursday.
Gallagher was held out of Tuesday's contest with a lower-body issue but made his presence felt in his return. He tied things up at 2-2 late in the second period with a gritty net-front goal. The 5-foot-9 winger is up to 20 goals and 38 points in 52 games this season.
