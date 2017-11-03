Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Tallies twice in Thursday's loss

Gallagher scored two goals on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Gallagher has emerged as the early-season offensive star on the roster, having registered points (four goals, three assists) in five of the last six games. The Canadiens, at 4-8-1, may be in a free fall, but Gallagher is giving his usual maximum effort. Injuries have been his bane the last two seasons, but the 25-year-old is healthy now and has regained his scoring touch, potting goals on 14.6 percent of his shots.