Gallagher scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The Canadiens' third line of Gallagher, Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson took control of the game in the third period, wrapping up the night with a combined four goals and nine points. Gallagher snapped a nine-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he's collected 16 goals and 28 points in 67 appearances. With 15 games left on Montreal's schedule, the 32-year-old had a chance at recording his first 20-goal campaign since 2019-20.