Gallagher registered a goal and an assist with two shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Gallagher extended Montreal's lead to 3-0 late in the first period, finding a Shea Weber rebound off the post and lunging across Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen to clean things up. He also drew an assist on Tomas Tatar's goal in the final minutes of the second period. Although he's still been a bit streaky in the process, Gallagher has elevated his offensive game since the start of March (seven goals, four assists), and he's picked up five points over his last four outings.