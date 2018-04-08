Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ties career high in assists

Gallagher had an assist, five shots on net and a hit in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

A miserable season in Montreal ends, but Gallagher was one of a few bright spots. His assist Saturday was his 23rd, matching a career high. He also set new standards in goals (31), points (54) and power-play points (17) while playing his first full season since 2014-15. When the dust of the impending roster shake up settles, Gallagher will be a top-line forward for Montreal in 2018-19.