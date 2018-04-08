Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ties career high in assists
Gallagher had an assist, five shots on net and a hit in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
A miserable season in Montreal ends, but Gallagher was one of a few bright spots. His assist Saturday was his 23rd, matching a career high. He also set new standards in goals (31), points (54) and power-play points (17) while playing his first full season since 2014-15. When the dust of the impending roster shake up settles, Gallagher will be a top-line forward for Montreal in 2018-19.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ups career high Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Crests 50 points for first time ever•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play in IIHF World Championship•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Joins 30-goal club•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Closing in on 30•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores 25th goal in Monday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...