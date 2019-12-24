Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Two assists in road win
Gallagher had two assists and three shots with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg.
Gallagher remains consistently productive for the Canadiens and for fantasy owners. He has at least one point in eight of his last 10 games, with two-point efforts in three of those games. For the season, Gallagher is up to 15 goals and 30 points in 37 games.
