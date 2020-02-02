Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Two goals since return
Gallagher scored a power-play goal and had five shots on net in Saturday's 4-0 win over Florida.
The Canadiens' best offensive player tipped home a Jeff Petry blast from the point to finish the scoring. Gallagher has goals in each of the two games since his return from a concussion. Both games have been Montreal wins, giving life to the team's flagging postseason hopes. Of the 17 goals he's scored this season, this was Gallagher's first while on the man-advantage unit, a stark decline from the pace of the previous two years when he potted 12 of 64 goals on the power play.
