Gallagher produced a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Capitals.

The veteran winger got Montreal on the board late in the first period, tying the game at 1-1, but things quickly spiraled on the home side in the second. The goal was Gallagher's first of the season, and through 20 games he's managed nine points with 30 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating.