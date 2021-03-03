Gallagher scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

He opened the scoring in the second period after taking a nifty back pass from Corey Perry right in front of the Ottawa net, then set up Tyler Toffoli for an empty netter late in the third. Gallagher snapped a four-game scoreless streak with the performance, and on the season he has seven goals and 12 points through 21 contests.