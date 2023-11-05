Gallagher scored a goal and assisted on a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis. He finished with four shots on goal over 14:05 of ice time.

Gallagher recorded multiple points for a second straight game; he also recorded a goal and assist in Thursday's loss to Arizona. The forward has seven points (three on the power play) over 11 games in what looks like a revival for the 31-year-old, who has two 30-goal seasons to his name.