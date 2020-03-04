Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Two points in big win

Gallagher scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

He got the ball rolling on the big win by scoring the first goal of the night midway through the first period, then set up Jeff Petry for the second a little over two minutes later. Gallagher has five points (two goals, three helpers) in the last three games, and on the season he's picked up 22 goals and 43 points through 57 contests.