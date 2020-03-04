Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Two points in big win
Gallagher scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
He got the ball rolling on the big win by scoring the first goal of the night midway through the first period, then set up Jeff Petry for the second a little over two minutes later. Gallagher has five points (two goals, three helpers) in the last three games, and on the season he's picked up 22 goals and 43 points through 57 contests.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Logs two-pointer in win•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Four PIM in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Tallies goal in return•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ready to roll•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Can't go Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.