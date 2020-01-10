Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Undergoing further evaluation
Gallagher experienced headaches following Thursday's matchup with Edmonton and will be re-evaluated by team doctors, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The team will try to determine if Gallagher is coming down with an illness or if he suffered a recurrence of his concussion symptoms. The news certainly raises doubts regarding the winger's availability against Ottawa on Saturday, especially if his concussion symptoms have returned. If Gallagher is unable to play, Ilya Kovalchuk figures to jump back up to the first line.
