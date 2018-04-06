Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Ups career high Thursday

Gallagher scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Gallagher upped his career high to 31 goals when he and Jonathan adroitly executed a 2-on-0 break in the second period. He'll look to finish out a full 82-game schedule Saturday night in Toronto, the first time he's done that since 2014-15. A healthy Gallagher has career highs in goals (31) and points (53). The final challenge will be to get two assists against the Maple Leafs and set a personal best in that category.