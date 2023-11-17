Gallagher had one shot on goal, one hit and four penalty minutes in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Vegas.
Gallagher was a non-factor for much of the game, but his double-minor with just under three minutes left was the biggest moment of the game. The Golden Knights scored power-play goals on each end of the double minor to take a 6-4 lead. This was the second consecutive game in which Gallagher took a penalty late with the game on the line. He also had a third-period hooking call that gave the the Bruins a 5-on-3 advantage last Saturday, but Montreal survived that and won in overtime. Gallagher, who has 10 PIM over the last five games, is third on the team with 18 PIM.
