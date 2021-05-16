Gallgher (thumb) skated on the top line in Sunday's practice, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.
Gallagher has returned to full health and will be available for Thursday's Game 1 against the Maple Leafs. The Canadiens just need to remove the feisty winger from IR to make it official.
