Gallagher will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for an illegal check to the head of the Islanders' Adam Pelech during Thursday's game versus New York.
Pelech left the game and didn't return after taking the hit from Gallagher. The NHL Department of Player Safety should release its decision regarding any disciplinary action for Gallagher prior to Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh.
