Gallagher (lower body) will not play against the Rangers on Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gallagher was not at practice Thursday. The winger has scored his fourth of the season Tuesday and has only nine points in 25 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
