Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Will play Saturday
Gallagher took a therapy day and did not practice Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Coach Claude Julien said Gallagher was "banged up like he always is" and did not attribute the maintenance day to the forward taking a shot off his hand during Thursday's win over the Canucks. When asked if there is any concern, the coach confirmed Gallagher will play Saturday against the Predators.
