Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Withheld from practice due to illness

Gallagher missed Thursday's practice due to flu-like symptoms.

The Canadiens are one of the few teams not playing Thursday, so the team will presumably check up on him Friday morning ahead of a road game against the Panthers. Gallagher leads all Habs skaters in goals with 15 through 37 games.

