Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Withheld from practice due to illness
Gallagher missed Thursday's practice due to flu-like symptoms.
The Canadiens are one of the few teams not playing Thursday, so the team will presumably check up on him Friday morning ahead of a road game against the Panthers. Gallagher leads all Habs skaters in goals with 15 through 37 games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Returns favor to linemate•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in loss to Avs•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Scores in win over Senators•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Flinging pucks aplenty•
-
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Assists on game-winner Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...