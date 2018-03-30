Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play in IIHF World Championship

Gallagher has declined in invitation from Hockey Canada to participate in the World Championship scheduled May 4-20 in Denmark, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Gallagher cited his banged up body as the reason why he'll pass on the experience. "This year I've been healthy, which is a good thing, obviously," Gallagher said. "But part of playing every game is you're going to get bumps and bruises and a few things that you just can't take care of when you're playing every day."