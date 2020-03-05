Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Won't play Thursday
Gallagher (illness) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Gallagher's absence will leave a major hole up front for the Habs, especially with the red-hot winger coming off of five points in his last three games. Given the reason for his absence, there's a decent chance he will be back in the lineup for Saturday's game in Florida.
